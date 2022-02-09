Mirpurkhas rape case: SHC summons DIG, SSP on Feb 15

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Wednesday summoned DIG and SSP of Mirpurkhas district on the alleged kidnapping and gang rape of two underage girls in the Naukot Town.

The summon notices were sent through registrar that directed the two police officers to be present before Justice Sheikh along with their reports of the incident on February 15.

According to media reports, over 20 people belonging to the Tangri community from 16-Mile at Nafees Nagar kidnapped the girls from the house of Mohammad Hanif Rajput within the jurisdiction of Naukot police station late Saturday night.

The incident took place after a girl of the Tangri community left her home and married a boy of the Rajput community.

The women were later rescued after some 20 hours when Pakistan People’s Party Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Tariq Talpur reached the area and, with the help of contingents of police, got both abducted women rescued.

The rescued women were brought to the Rural Health Center in Naukot for a medical check-up where initial check-up conducted by Dr Zebnissa Kolachi confirmed the assault on both victims.

The victims, talking to the media persons, lamented that the people from the Tangari community after abducting them took them to their area and subjected them to gang-rape for several hours. “We both were stripped naked, forced to parade naked and then were raped by many tormentors for many hours during detention at an undisclosed location,” they added.

The relatives of the victims, who staged demonstrations in the town, alleged that the house of Mohammad Hanif Rajput was attacked, ransacked and then notorious outlaws from the Tangri community took away their two women at gunpoint. They alleged that Naukot police were reluctant to chase and arrest the armed men, who were already involved in criminal activities in the area.

The First Information Report (FIR), under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against the accused, has been registered on the complaint of one Ali Raza Rajput, the husband of the abducted woman, after PPP MPA exerted pressure on DSP, SHO and other police officials.

Parents of the victim women alleged had police officials acted on time, the women would have been saved. They alleged that the criminals on gunpoint also took away gold, cash and other valuables from the house of Rajput.