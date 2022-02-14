Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 03:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Modaraba Al Mali to support YOUW revival plan

Staff Reporter BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 03:44 pm
modaraba

KARACHI: Modaraba Al Mali (MODAM) has made arrangements with Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited (YOUW) to provide support to revive and rehabilitate the company, a bourse filing said on Monday.

“MODAM and its associates may invest in the YOUW’s right issue up to 10 per cent i.e., up to 10 million shares (out of unsubscribed portion). MODAM and its associates shall have a priority right of subscription before the offering of the unsubscribed rights to anyone else,” the filing said.

MODAM is a specialised Islamic vehicle focusing on Islamic venture capital and private equity, and restructuring and rehabilitation of companies having potential for revival.

YOUW was incorporated on January 17, 1988 as a public limited company in Pakistan under the Companies Ordinance, 1984.

The Company is engaged in the business of textile weaving, spinning and sale of processed fabric, home textile and dairy products.

Read More

2 hours ago
Hubco profits decline 42 per cent during 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit of Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) declined 42 per...
2 hours ago
UK payrolls jump but soaring inflation hits wages

LONDON: UK payrolls jumped in January as Omicron fears receded but workers’...
2 hours ago
German investors’ morale rises in February despite Russian tensions

FRANKFURT: Confidence among investors in Germany grew in February, according to figures...
2 hours ago
National sales tax returns fails to synchronise provincial data: PTBA

KARACHI: The national sales tax return is not transmitting the data relating...
2 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 15 feb, 2022 today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 15 02...
3 hours ago
OMR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs456.30 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights
21 seconds ago
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions...
Meghan Markle
11 mins ago
Since meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has undergone cosmetic surgery

Since meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was rumoured to have...
14 mins ago
President Alvi stresses on raising awareness on functions of Wafaqai Mohtasib Secretariat

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the physical and geographical...
15 mins ago
LHC orders police, FIA action against culprits in expired heart stents case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the federal investigation...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600