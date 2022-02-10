Mohib Mirza’s directorial debut “Ishrat Made in China” will release this year!

After a huge gap due to pandemic, a bunch of films is all set to release this year including “Ishrat Made in China” starrer Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed.

The action-comedy is a spin-off of Mohib Mirza’s show Ishrat Baji that was aired in 2006.

Apart from Mohib and Sanam, Sara Loren, Ali Kazmi, Shamoon Abbasi, Shabbir Jan, Imam Syed, and Mani will be seen spilling their magic in the movie.

The film’s release hasn’t been announced yet but the official trailer is out now that left the fans enthralled for the upcoming comedy thriller.

The film was shot in Thailand and the teaser made it look like a promising one.

Mohib made his directorial debut with the movie and will also play the lead.