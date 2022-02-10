Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 10:14 am
Mohib Mirza’s directorial debut “Ishrat Made in China” will release this year!

After a huge gap due to pandemic, a bunch of films is all set to release this year including “Ishrat Made in China” starrer Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed.

The action-comedy is a spin-off of Mohib Mirza’s show Ishrat Baji that was aired in 2006.

Read more: Mohib Mirza pens down his emotions in an Instagram post

Apart from Mohib and Sanam, Sara Loren, Ali Kazmi, Shamoon Abbasi, Shabbir Jan, Imam Syed, and Mani will be seen spilling their magic in the movie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohib Mirza (@mohibmirza)

The film’s release hasn’t been announced yet but the official trailer is out now that left the fans enthralled for the upcoming comedy thriller.

The film was shot in Thailand and the teaser made it look like a promising one.

Read more: Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza spotted together in Dubai

Mohib made his directorial debut with the movie and will also play the lead.

