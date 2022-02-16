Mohsin Baig arrested on Murad Saeed’s complaint: FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Wednesday in a statement said that it arrested senior journalist Mohsin Baig on the complaint of Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed.

The institution said that the raid was held at Baig’s residence after receiving formal search and seize warrants from a local court, adding that the journalist and his son opened fire on the FIA personnel upon their arrival.

The FIA said that Baig held two FIA officers hostage on gunpoint and physically manhandled them, it added that personnel is injured due to bullet wounds because of the scuffle. “Action has been taken against him in the Margallah police station,” the statement said.

Attack on a government servant is a serious offense, the statement said. Meanwhile, the FIA is scheduled to present Baig before a sessions court today in Islamabad.

Punjab government spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan while speaking to Bol News said that the FIA fulfilled all legal requirements before Baig’s arrest and rejected the allegation that it lacked a search and seize warrant before the arrest.

Earlier, a few days back, Baig appeared in a talk show at a private news media outlet where he leveled veiled allegations on the personal life of Prime Minister Imran Khan. A social media campaign began on his statements, prompting reactions from the government and opposition leaders.

Baig’s counsel while speaking to the media alleged that plain cloth police officials raided early morning at his client’s residential place without a legal warrant, further adding that they misbehaved with the family members and broke accessories during the arrest.

In a video released to the news media channels, it can be seen Baig firing at the FIA personnel before his arrest.