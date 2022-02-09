Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:59 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Mongolia logs 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:59 pm
mongolia

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 452,882, the health ministry said Wednesday.

More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in rural areas, the ministry said, adding that daily COVID-19 infections is expected to increase in rural areas due to celebrations of the traditional White Moon festival or the Lunar New Year.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 2,062, the ministry added.

Read more: Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,010,300 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

In addition, over 85,300 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

Read More

27 mins ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,478,060, 67,084 new cases recorded

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,478,060 on Thursday, as...
35 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh...
41 mins ago
Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
50 mins ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
1 hour ago
New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
1 hour ago
Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
2 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
2 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
7 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
13 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600