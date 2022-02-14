Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 02:55 pm
Mongolia logs 553 new COVID-19 cases

mongolia

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia registered 553 new COVID-19 local cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 457,925, the country’s health ministry said Monday.

Most of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country’s population of 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, the ministry said one more COVID-19 patient died in the past day, leaving the death toll at 2,074.

Read more: Mongolia records 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

So far, 66.8 percent of the country’s total population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,014,100 people have received a third dose.

More than 90,000 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

