Moonis Elahi says PM should tell friends ‘don’t panic’ by Shahbaz’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should tell our friends that don’t get panicked by the PML-Q leaders’ meetings with the opposition leaders.

“The relationship with Imran Khan has been made to carry on,” he said talking to media while clarifying his party’s position after Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif met PML-Q’s Chaudhry brothers to inquire about health of Chaudhry Shujaat.

Moonis Elahi said it was their job to welcome someone who came to their house. He also said that political people made relations and then maintained them.

Currently a strange environment of politics was prevailing in the country as if a circus was going on, he said.

The PML-Q leader said soon he would table the proposal of Kala Bagh dam in the cabinet meeting with permission of PM Khan.

Meanwhile, speaking at the High Tech International Symposium on Hydropower, PM Imran Khan expressed complete confidence in the alliance of PML-Q leadership with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

“I have trained PTI well. They are battle-hardened. It is others who are scared, who recently just realised the health of Chaudhry Shujaat,” the PM said in a veiled jab against Shahbaz Sharif for his recent meeting. “We have confidence in Moonis’ family,” he said in response to Moonis’ statement.

Imran Khan said that it was really unfortunate that while China had made over 5,000 dams all over the country, Pakistan had made only two after the 1960s.