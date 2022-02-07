Moroccan Boy Rescue: Tragic end to rescue efforts as Rayan evacuated from the well declared dead

Moroccan Boy Rescue: Workers recovered the body of a young child who had been trapped for five days in a well in northern Morocco, capping up a harrowing operation that gripped the country.

In a statement released by state media on Saturday, the royal palace said that the boy died before rescuers could reach him.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI offered his sympathies to the boy’s parents.

“Following the unfortunate event that claimed the life of the kid Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI called the parents of the boy who perished after going down the well,” according to the statement.

An Associated Press reporter on the site saw the youngster being carried out of a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue, wrapped in a yellow blanket.

Before the body was discovered, his parents were brought to an ambulance. The ambulance reversed into the deep cut that the rescue workers had dug and removed the body.

The boy’s predicament drew international attention. As the rescue operations dragged on, online expressions of support and worry for Rayan flooded in from all around the world.

Footage posted to social media shows the scene after his body was retrieved, with hundreds of anguished rescue workers and onlookers screaming and shining their phones’ torches into the air.

Delicate and dangerous operation

On Tuesday, a five-year-old boy fell down a 32-metre (100-foot) deep well in the hills near Chefchaouen, prompting rescuers to work around the clock.

The well was only 45cm (18 inches) wide at the top and constricted further to the bottom, making direct descent difficult.

The operation was delicate and perilous, continually hampered by huge rocks and jeopardised by the prospect of landslides.

Moroccans watched the tale on television in their homes and cafes across the country.

“I am heartbroken to learn of Rayan’s death. “My heartfelt condolences to the parents,” said Abderrahim Sabihi, a Rabat resident who was watching the rescue effort from a cafe.

Rayan was pictured earlier in Moroccan media crouched at the bottom of the abandoned well.

As the rescue operation resumed on Saturday, hundreds of residents stood nearby, waiting for word.

According to a male relative of the youngster, the family initially realised he was missing when they heard muffled cries and lowered a phone with its light and camera turned on to locate him.

“He was crying ‘pull me up,'” the relative explained.

In the winter, the steep region around Chefchaouen is very cold. Food and drink were given to the infant, and he was also given water and oxygen through a tube.