Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:53 pm
Mouni Roy shares set of pictures from her dreamy honeymoon

Newly marrieds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are currently honeymooning in snow-capped mountains and their PDA-filled clicks continue to receive a dreamy touch.

The duo had tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and are serving major couple goals for their fans. After a fun-filled wedding, Mouni Roy and Suraj went to enjoy a romantic vacation in snow-capped Kashmir.

In a recent post, the Indian actress stepped out during a light snowfall and stunned fans with some ethereal clicks at a picturesque location.

Dressed in a sweater and skirt, and a black overcoat, Mouni did not leave behind the traditional jewellery of a new bride. As per Bengali traditions, she wore sindoor and showed off shakha-pola bangles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Also Read: Mouni Roy drops some major queen vibes in her stunning wedding ensemble

However, the thick blanket of snow has definitely added to the joy of her romantic getaway.

Earlier, Mouni Roy posted photos with her husband Suraj Nambiar from their honeymoon. In the photos, both were seen dressed in comfy sweaters, all-smiling for the camera. “Presently SunMoon-ing,” Mouni wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The lovebirds got married in two ceremonies as per Bengali and Malayali rituals. Several of Mouni’s close friends and colleagues from the industry attended the wedding ceremonies.

