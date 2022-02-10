Mouni Roy strikes sensuous poses in this swimsuit amid chilly honeymoon

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who is currently having the best time of her life on a honeymoon trip with hubby Suraj Nambiar, slipped into a sizzling swimsuit to delight her Insta fam.

Mouni recently dropped a smoking hot look in a black swimsuit as she struck sultry poses from her honeymoon suite in Kashmir.

“If kisses were snowflakes I would send you a blizzard,” she captioned the post.

In another post, the Naagin star flaunted her toned back as she was captured at a picturesque location. “Baby, it’s cold outside,” the caption on her post read.

Dressed to instantly get viral and with tresses parted from the middle and keeping it the one side, Roy is definitely ranking high in the hotness chart board.

Also, she did not leave behind the traditional jewellery of a new bride. As per Bengali traditions, she showed off the shakha-pola bangles.