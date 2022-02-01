MQM-P calls SC local bodies decision ‘win of 98 percent of Pakistan’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday called the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision on the implementation of Article 140-A as ‘the win of 98% population of the country’.

Addressing a press conference on the apex court’s decision on the MQM-P’s petition, he said that his party supported the 18th amendment in the spirit of devolving powers from the power elites to the local common men. “We congratulate the people of urban and rural Sindh for this landmark verdict,” he said.

Siddiqui said that the decision on MQM-P’s petition is a gift of the next Mayor of the city – irrespective of the fact of whichever party they are affiliated with. “We have given them the deserving required power through our petition,” he added. We have fulfilled our promise, the judiciary has fulfilled its constitutional obligation. Now it is time for the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party to not stand against the court’s decision, he said.

Siddiqui said that he acknowledges the PPP’s right to file a review petition on the judgment however he expressed his hope that the courts will stand with the constitution’s 140-A article.

The Supreme Court in its verdict today said it is the constitutional mandate of the Sindh government to empower local government bodies by devolving powers to the local government representative. The top court instructed the provincial government to transfer financial, administrative, and political powers to the local government.

It also declared sections 74 and 75 of the local government act to stand void.