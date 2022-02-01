Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:28 pm

MQM-P calls SC local bodies decision ‘win of 98 percent of Pakistan’

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:28 pm
Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday called the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision on the implementation of Article 140-A as ‘the win of 98% population of the country’.

Addressing a press conference on the apex court’s decision on the MQM-P’s petition, he said that his party supported the 18th amendment in the spirit of devolving powers from the power elites to the local common men. “We congratulate the people of urban and rural Sindh for this landmark verdict,” he said.

Siddiqui said that the decision on MQM-P’s petition is a gift of the next Mayor of the city – irrespective of the fact of whichever party they are affiliated with. “We have given them the deserving required power through our petition,” he added. We have fulfilled our promise, the judiciary has fulfilled its constitutional obligation. Now it is time for the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party to not stand against the court’s decision, he said.

Read more: SC directs Sindh govt to empower LG, annuls LG Act’s two Sections

Siddiqui said that he acknowledges the PPP’s right to file a review petition on the judgment however he expressed his hope that the courts will stand with the constitution’s 140-A article.

The Supreme Court in its verdict today said it is the constitutional mandate of the Sindh government to empower local government bodies by devolving powers to the local government representative. The top court instructed the provincial government to transfer financial, administrative, and political powers to the local government.

It also declared sections 74 and 75 of the local government act to stand void.

Read More

56 mins ago
Information Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC's verdict on devolution of powers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has urged the...
1 hour ago
Nawaz recommended to not travel before angioplasty, says medical report presented to LHC

LAHORE: A fresh medical report of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)...
1 hour ago
Sindh govt may file review petition on SC’s verdict on LG powers: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the provincial...
1 hour ago
Senator Sherry Rehman slams govt for electricity hike, SBP, and rampant inflation

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman,...
2 hours ago
Karachi University Teachers' Association boycotts classes until Feb 3

KARACHI: Against suspension of the selection board, Karachi University Teachers' Association (KUTA)...
2 hours ago
Ruckus in Senate as FM Qureshi calls Senator Gilani ‘a compromised, sold-out leader’

ISLAMABAD:  The ongoing Senate session was once again marred with ruckus as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Janhvi Kapoor
4 mins ago
Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor shares hilarious chat over Gehraiyaan

Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption...
4 mins ago
A Chinese specialist predicts the future for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the Chinese New Year approaches, a Chinese zodiac specialist has shared...
13 mins ago
Andrew Garfield breaks the silence on the challenges that come with a meteoric rise to Fame

Andrew Garfield, a Hollywood actor, recently wore his heart on his sleeve...
IU vs MS
17 mins ago
Islamabad vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600