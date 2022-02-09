MQM-P challenges fresh delimitation in SHC

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday challenged fresh delimitation of constituencies under Sindh Local Government Act 2021 in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other leaders filed a constitutional petition assailing the notification issued by the Sindh government for new delimitation on December 31, 2021.

Read more: Shehbaz urges MQM to rethink its alliance with PTI government

Impleading Sindh chief secretary, secretary of local government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents, the petitioners stated that the impugned notification was issued in violation of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan reported page 531 of PLD 2014.

The petitioners prayed the court to declare that the notification was illegal and unconstitutional as was issued without lawful authority.

They prayed the court to issue directions to the provincial government for withdrawing the impugned notification.