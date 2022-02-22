MQM-P will take out protest rally against surge in Karachi street crimes

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to take out a protest rally against the rising street crimes in Karachi. Image: File

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to take out a protest rally against the rising street crimes in Karachi.

According to a statement issued in Karachi on Tuesday, the rally will start from Bagh-e-Jinnah and culminate at the office of Inspector General of Police situated on I I Chundrigar Road. A strong protest demonstration would be staged in front of the IG office.

A number of people have recently been killed by bandits and hundreds of people have been deprived of their valuables but the police are playing the role of silent spectators.

A journalist associated with a private TV channel was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area on February 18 morning.

As per detail, journalist Ather Mateen was returning to his home in the North Nazimabad area after dropping off his children at school when he was waylaid by a couple of armed robbers on a motorbike near Shah Medical Hospital in Block-A of the area.

Surprisingly, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah linked the rise in street crimes in Karachi to the current financial situation of the country.

He told journalists in Karachi that in many instances, those involved in such incidents who were forced to resort to such actions due to economic conditions.