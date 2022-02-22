Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:46 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

MQM-P will take out protest rally against surge in Karachi street crimes

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:46 pm

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to take out a protest rally against the rising street crimes in Karachi. Image: File

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to take out a protest rally against the rising street crimes in Karachi.

According to a statement issued in Karachi on Tuesday, the rally will start from Bagh-e-Jinnah and culminate at the office of Inspector General of Police situated on I I Chundrigar Road. A strong protest demonstration would be staged in front of the IG office.

Read more: Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area

A number of people have recently been killed by bandits and hundreds of people have been deprived of their valuables but the police are playing the role of silent spectators.

A journalist associated with a private TV channel was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area on February 18 morning.

As per detail, journalist Ather Mateen was returning to his home in the North Nazimabad area after dropping off his children at school when he was waylaid by a couple of armed robbers on a motorbike near Shah Medical Hospital in Block-A of the area.

Surprisingly, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah linked the rise in street crimes in Karachi to the current financial situation of the country.

Read more: Safer cities

He told journalists in Karachi that in many instances, those involved in such incidents who were forced to resort to such actions due to economic conditions.

Read More

3 hours ago
SEZ Dhabjei being developed thru PPP at cost of Rs18bn, says Sindh CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh has said that the...
6 hours ago
Competitions under Kamyab Jawan Sports, Talent Hunt Drive to begin from March

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the...
6 hours ago
Fazl urges Zardari to delay long march to dispel impression of division

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the former...
6 hours ago
Next general elections to be held on basis of fresh census results: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Unveiling the roadmap for the 7th digital population and housing census,...
7 hours ago
PM Imran Khan will launch e-passport service to facilitate people soon: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday announced that the incumbent...
7 hours ago
SC bars NAB from arresting Khursheed Shah’s family

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan People’s Party leader (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah got relief...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Photos: Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in her recent pictures
5 mins ago
Photos: Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in her recent pictures

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model....
Billie Eilish
34 mins ago
Billie Eilish pauses her performance in New York City to ensure the safety of the audience

During one of her weekend gigs at Madison Square Garden, Billie Eilish...
Africa's largest street art festival to return in Cape Town with new murals
35 mins ago
Africa’s largest street art festival to return in Cape Town with new murals

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The sixth edition of the International...
tax damaging
40 mins ago
Imposition of 17% sales tax damaging hybridisation in country: official

LAHORE: The imposition of 17 per cent sales tax on seeds as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600