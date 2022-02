Multan vs Karachi Live Score | MS VS KK Live Match 23rd | Ball by Ball updates

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam. Multan Sultans will play their eighth match after winning their previous six. They were defeated by Lahore Qalandars in their last match.

Karachi Kings have played seven matches so far, all of which they have lost. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table. Islamabad United defeated them by one run in their previous match.

Multan vs Karachi Live Score | MS VS KK Live Match

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings - 2nd Innings 20th Over Umaid Asif 10 Runs 9.02 Run Rate 3/177 20.4 6 Umaid Asif balls to RR Rossouw - SIX runs 20.3 2 Umaid Asif balls to RR Rossouw - 2 runs 20.2 1 Umaid Asif balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run 20.1 1w Umaid Asif balls to Khushdil Shah - WIDE ball 19th Over CJ Jordan 20 Runs 8.73 Run Rate 3/172 9 Runs Required on 6 Remaining Balls 19.7 1 CJ Jordan balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run 19.6 CJ Jordan balls to Khushdil Shah - no run 19.5 2 CJ Jordan balls to Khushdil Shah - 2 runs 19.4 1n CJ Jordan balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 - no ball 19.3 6 CJ Jordan balls to Khushdil Shah - SIX runs 19.2 4 CJ Jordan balls to Khushdil Shah - Four runs 19.1 6 CJ Jordan balls to Khushdil Shah - SIX runs 18th Over Mir Hamza 8 Runs 1 Wickets 8.11 Run Rate 3/147 29 Runs Required on 12 Remaining Balls 18.6 4 Mir Hamza balls to RR Rossouw - Four runs 18.5 1 Mir Hamza balls to Khushdil Shah - 1 run 18.4 W Mir Hamza balls to TH David - Wicket 18.3 1 Mir Hamza balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run 18.2 1 Mir Hamza balls to TH David - 1 run 18.1 1 Mir Hamza balls to RR Rossouw - 1 run 17th Over CJ Jordan 15 Runs 1 Wickets 8.11 Run Rate 2/139 37 Runs Required on 18 Remaining Balls 17.6 4 CJ Jordan balls to TH David - Four runs 17.5 4 CJ Jordan balls to TH David - Four runs 17.4 W CJ Jordan balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Wicket 17.3 2 CJ Jordan balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 17.2 4 CJ Jordan balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs 17.1 1 CJ Jordan balls to TH David - 1 run 16th Over Umaid Asif 18 Runs 7.68 Run Rate 1/127 52 Runs Required on 24 Remaining Balls 16.6 2 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 16.5 4 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs 16.4 4 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs 16.3 4 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs 16.2 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 16.1 4 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs 15th Over Mir Hamza 6 Runs 1 Wickets 7 Run Rate 1/106 70 Runs Required on 30 Remaining Balls 15.6 2 Mir Hamza balls to TH David - 2 runs 15.5 1 Mir Hamza balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 15.4 1 Mir Hamza balls to TH David - 1 run 15.3 1 Mir Hamza balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 15.2 W Mir Hamza balls to Shan Masood - Wicket 15.1 1 Mir Hamza balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 14th Over Umaid Asif 3 Runs 7.07 Run Rate 0/99 76 Runs Required on 36 Remaining Balls 14.6 Umaid Asif balls to Shan Masood - no run 14.5 1 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 14.4 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 14.3 1 Umaid Asif balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 14.2 1 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 14.1 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 13th Over Mohammad Nabi 6 Runs 7.38 Run Rate 0/97 79 Runs Required on 42 Remaining Balls 13.6 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 13.5 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 13.4 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 13.3 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 13.2 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 13.1 1lb Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - 1 - leg bye 12th Over CJ Jordan 6 Runs 7.5 Run Rate 0/92 85 Runs Required on 48 Remaining Balls 12.6 2 CJ Jordan balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 12.5 1 CJ Jordan balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 12.4 CJ Jordan balls to Shan Masood - no run 12.3 1 CJ Jordan balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 12.2 CJ Jordan balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 12.1 2 CJ Jordan balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 11th Over Mohammad Nabi 13 Runs 7.63 Run Rate 0/85 91 Runs Required on 54 Remaining Balls 11.7 4 Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - Four runs 11.6 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 11.5 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 11.4 4 Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - Four runs 11.3 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 11.2 1lb Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - 1 - leg bye 11.1 1w Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - WIDE ball 10th Over Imad Wasim 8 Runs 7.1 Run Rate 0/72 104 Runs Required on 60 Remaining Balls 10.6 1 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 10.5 1 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 10.4 2 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 10.3 2 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 10.2 1 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 10.1 1 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 9th Over Mohammad Nabi 6 Runs 7 Run Rate 0/64 112 Runs Required on 66 Remaining Balls 9.6 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 9.5 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 9.4 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 9.3 2 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 9.2 2 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 9.1 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 8th Over Imad Wasim 8 Runs 7.12 Run Rate 0/57 118 Runs Required on 72 Remaining Balls 8.6 2 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 8.5 4 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs 8.4 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 8.3 2 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 8.2 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 8.1 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 7th Over Mohammad Nabi 5 Runs 7 Run Rate 0/51 126 Runs Required on 78 Remaining Balls 7.6 Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - no run 7.5 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 7.4 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 7.3 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 7.2 1 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 7.1 2 Mohammad Nabi balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 2 runs 6th Over CJ Jordan 10 Runs 7.33 Run Rate 0/48 131 Runs Required on 84 Remaining Balls 6.7 CJ Jordan balls to Shan Masood - no run 6.6 1lb CJ Jordan balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 - leg bye 6.5 1 CJ Jordan balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 6.4 2 CJ Jordan balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs 6.3 1w CJ Jordan balls to Shan Masood - WIDE ball 6.2 1 CJ Jordan balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 6.1 4 CJ Jordan balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs 5th Over Umaid Asif 10 Runs 6.8 Run Rate 0/35 141 Runs Required on 90 Remaining Balls 5.6 4 Umaid Asif balls to Shan Masood - Four runs 5.5 Umaid Asif balls to Shan Masood - no run 5.4 Umaid Asif balls to Shan Masood - no run 5.3 4 Umaid Asif balls to Shan Masood - Four runs 5.2 1 Umaid Asif balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 5.1 1 Umaid Asif balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 4th Over Mir Hamza 5 Runs 6 Run Rate 0/25 151 Runs Required on 96 Remaining Balls 4.6 Mir Hamza balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 4.5 1 Mir Hamza balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 4.4 1 Mir Hamza balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 4.3 1 Mir Hamza balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 4.2 1 Mir Hamza balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 4.1 1 Mir Hamza balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 3rd Over Imad Wasim 11 Runs 6.33 Run Rate 0/20 156 Runs Required on 102 Remaining Balls 3.6 1 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 3.5 4 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - Four runs 3.4 4 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - Four runs 3.3 1 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 3.2 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 3.1 1 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 2nd Over Mir Hamza 5 Runs 4 Run Rate 0/8 167 Runs Required on 108 Remaining Balls 2.6 4 Mir Hamza balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Four runs 2.5 Mir Hamza balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run 2.4 1 Mir Hamza balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 2.3 Mir Hamza balls to Shan Masood - no run 2.2 Mir Hamza balls to Shan Masood - no run 2.1 Mir Hamza balls to Shan Masood - no run 1st Over Imad Wasim 3 Runs 3 Run Rate 0/3 172 Runs Required on 114 Remaining Balls 1.6 1 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 1.5 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - no run 1.4 1 Imad Wasim balls to Mohammad Rizwan - 1 run 1.3 1 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - 1 run 1.2 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - no run 1.1 Imad Wasim balls to Shan Masood - no run Match Details 23rd Match: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time : 16th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming : Daraz App Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match. Playing XIs for MS vs KK Karachi Kings Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza Multan Sultans Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News . Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com