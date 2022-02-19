Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Murad Shah blames economic woes as catalyst behind crimes in Karachi

Sindh CM takes notice of prime accused's escape in Dua Mangi case

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Image: File

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that due to the unstable economic situation, the crime graph is on the rise in Karachi.

He was talking to the media outside the Election Commission office in Karachi along with Nisar Khuhro who was there to submit his nomination papers to run for the vacant Senate seat.

Read more: Assailants of Athar Mateen to be traced soon, assures Karachi police chief

Murad Ali Shah expressed his concern on the skyrocketing street crimes in the metropolitan city and blamed the worst economic situation for this.

He was of the view that it is the responsibility of the government to maintain the law and order situation in the country.

He was referring to the incident that took place in Karachi yesterday and a senior journalist Athar Mateen lost his life in a bid to foil a mugging attempt.

Shah informed the reporters that directives have been given to the concerned departments to improve the security conditions in the city.

Athar Mateen’s funeral prayer was held at Clifton’s Al-Siddiqui mosque today attended by President Dr. Arif Alvi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the journalist’s family members, and leaders of various political parties.

