NADRA launches Centralised Complaint Management System

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced newly redesigned NADRA Centralised Complaint Management System (NCCMS) to smoothen and centralise its grievance redressal process.

The authority faced an indiscriminate inflow of complaints from various platforms like phone helpline, Twitter, Facebook, Pakistan Citizen’s Portal, written applications/complaints, old complaint management system (CMS) as well as physical visitors.

The dispersed mechanism for grievance redressal resulted in delayed and inefficient complaint resolution.

The new NCCMS is a great leap forward in improving service delivery and a vast improvement on the previously dispersed arrangements that lacked a proper mechanism for tracking, categorising, monitoring, and responding to complaints.

The redesigned system will enable the NADRA management to respond to the queries and complaints of the general public availing its services across the country and abroad, promptly and efficiently.

The NCCMS portal will be live on NADRA’s website where the citizens can directly file their complaints regarding any issues they face.

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik, while inaugurating NCCMS, said that he opened up NADRA services and employees’ performance for the public to measure and define on their own.

Seeing NADRA from the public eye led him to develop a single centralised system that could enable the authority to venture into a rapid redressal regime, he added.

Malik said, “NADRA is the largest public-facing organisation at the national level that incurs a footfall of average 100,000 people daily at its 755 NADRA registration centres (NRCs), 263 Mobile Registration Vans (MRVS), and 10 overseas centres. NADRA’s online Pak-ID services are also available globally in more than 190 countries.”

The new system will provide a unified view of complaints related to all NADRA products, services, and projects.

With an effective monitoring mechanism, the NCCMS has the feature to escalate the complaint if it is not resolved in a given resolution timeframe. When a complaint is not resolved in due time, there is also a super escalation feature that brings up the complaint directly to NADRA chairman.

The system has been equipped with all required features such as status tracking via unique registration number, escalation, and receipt of closure, to make the experience user-friendly.