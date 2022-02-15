Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:04 pm
National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a Pakistan Army official.

Announcing the happy news via her Twitter handle, the top Olympian shared beautiful clicks from her engagement ceremony that took place on February 13 with family and relatives in attendance.

“Alhumdulillah, Engaged,” she wrote alongside pictures of the couple exchanging rings.

Mahoor looked ravishing in a nude coloured dress embellished with silver embroidery and stonework, while her fiancé wore a grey three-piece suit with a tie that matched the player’s dress.

Here are some beautiful pictures from the engagement ceremony.

The 25-year-old top-seed national champion badminton player has won the title in Tokyo Olympics five times in a row.

