National child rights’ commission roll out policy on forced conversions

National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC) on Monday formally launched a policy on forced conversions in Islamabad.

The policy touches upon the gaps in existing laws and puts forward recommendations for specific interventions by various stakeholders to curb incidents of forced conversions in light of the rights of minors and religious minorities.

Addressing the event, NCRC Chairperson Afshan Tehseen said the government is working vigilantly to prevent forced religious conversions in Pakistan and bold steps have been taken in this regard.

She said amendments have been made in existing laws to tackle this issue.

She added according to Islam and the constitution, all citizens including minorities have equal rights and should be treated equally.

Tehseen said the government is committed to protecting the rights of minorities.

Addressing the ceremony through video link UNICEF Deputy Representative Dr Innoussa Kabore appreciated Pakistan and the ministry for launching the policy against forced conversions.

