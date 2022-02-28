Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 03:42 pm
National child rights’ commission roll out policy on forced conversions

Ambassador of European Union (EU) to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said Pakistan has taken appreciable steps to prevent early marriage, child labour, and forced conversions. Image: AFP

National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC) on Monday formally launched a policy on forced conversions in Islamabad.

The policy touches upon the gaps in existing laws and puts forward recommendations for specific interventions by various stakeholders to curb incidents of forced conversions in light of the rights of minors and religious minorities.

Addressing the event, NCRC Chairperson Afshan Tehseen said the government is working vigilantly to prevent forced religious conversions in Pakistan and bold steps have been taken in this regard.

She said amendments have been made in existing laws to tackle this issue.

She added according to Islam and the constitution, all citizens including minorities have equal rights and should be treated equally.

Tehseen said the government is committed to protecting the rights of minorities.

Addressing the ceremony through video link UNICEF Deputy Representative Dr Innoussa Kabore appreciated Pakistan and the ministry for launching the policy against forced conversions.

Ambassador of European Union (EU) to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said Pakistan has taken appreciable steps to prevent early marriage, child labour, and forced conversions. She said that dialogue on interfaith harmony should be conducted to create awareness about the importance of religious freedom.

