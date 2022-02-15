Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Shahnawaz Akhter Web Editor

15th Feb, 2022. 06:09 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

National sales tax returns fails to synchronise provincial data: PTBA

Shahnawaz Akhter Web Editor

15th Feb, 2022. 06:09 pm
National sales

KARACHI: The national sales tax return is not transmitting the data relating to supplies and goods to the taxpayers registered with provincial authorities, the Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) said in a letter.

“The National Sales Tax Return is not transmitting data relating to supplies of goods to the taxpayers registered for sales tax on services despite the fact their suppliers have fully filed their National Sales Tax Returns, hence, service providers are deprived of their legitimate adjustable input tax,” PTBA noted in a letter sent to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed.

The integration of sales tax returns of all federal and provincial tax authorities is a flagship initiative of the FBR. The first sales tax return at the national tax portal was to be filed for the month of December 2021, in January 2022.

Due to numerous glitches, the FBR extended the date several times to file the return for the period.

The sales tax return for the month of January 2022 is now due on February 18, 2022. The PTBA said that despite highlighting issues, the federal tax authority had failed to rectify errors in the national sales tax return.

The PTBA said that a committee constituted by the FBR comprising Zahid Ateeq Chaudhry and Ch Qamar-uz-Zaman, has pointed out the issues in the national sales tax return.

The committee highlighted that zero rated purchases for the months are not transferred for consumption, which is creating discrepancy related to refund claim as well as income tax declaration.

The pharmaceutical sector has been brought under zero rating regime through Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022, which is still not under the sales tax expeditious refund rules, therefore, this sector is unable to file refund claims.

It also pointed out that the sales tax withheld by the government departments are not still available for claim.

The PTBA urged the FBR chairman that considering the problems, the date of filing of sales tax return for the tax period December 2021 and January 2022 should be extended up to February 25, 2022.

Read More

3 hours ago
Rupee continues recovery for second straight day

KARACHI: The rupee gained 28 paisas against the dollar on Thursday as...
3 hours ago
Suzuki may begin bookings for the new Swift as early as next week.

The approaching release of the new Suzuki Swift is causing quite a...
4 hours ago
LTO Karachi establishes POS monitoring room

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has established a fully automated,...
4 hours ago
SBP expands export finance facility to encourage timely inflows

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday enhanced the scope...
4 hours ago
Unisame facilitates Hasan Faraz on taking charge of Maersk area head

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has felicitated Hasan...
4 hours ago
Yellen acknowledges 'some global fallout' from any Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says “some global fallout” would result...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sydney Sweeney
3 mins ago
Sydney Sweeney recounts being informed by a director that she would never be able to appear on television

Sydney Sweeney, who currently plays Cassie Howard on the smash HBO programme...
U.S. should address systemic racism: Chinese FM spokesperson
5 mins ago
U.S. should address systemic racism: Chinese FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The United States should reflect deeply on...
Ushna Shah celebrates her birthday in style, see photos
6 mins ago
Ushna Shah celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Ushna Shah celebrated her 32nd birthday this year, and her co-stars made...
Prince Andrew
20 mins ago
The settlement of Prince Andrew raises safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew's ideas for alternative lodgings following the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600