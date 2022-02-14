National Test squad to commence training sessions in Karachi from Feb 16

Pakistan national Test squad will begin their training sessions at the National Stadium, Karachi from February 16.

The cricketers will carry out their sessions under the supervision of the head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

The remaining players, who are currently busy in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will join the squad in Rawalpindi.

The squad will have their training sessions in Karachi till February 23, following that they will travel to Islamabad where they will complete their mandatory isolation period of four days.

The players coming from PSL will have three days quarantine period, while those who will play the final of the tournament will directly join the squad in the bio-secure bubble.

Meanwhile, the Australian squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on February 27 after completing their three-day quarantine period.

It is to be noted that Pakistan will be hosting the historic tour of Australia for the first time in 24 years.

Squads

Pakistan

Pakistan squad for Test series against Australia announced #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/j4O93DhbjR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 9, 2022

Australia

Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan! 🔒 The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. pic.twitter.com/7RM0HwKygq — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 7, 2022

Test matches schedule