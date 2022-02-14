Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

14th Feb, 2022. 12:04 pm

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 12:04 pm
Nawabshah killings: Culprits should be brought to justice, demands FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned the killing of six people, including a policeman, in Nawabshah by influential people of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The people had lost their lives in a dispute between the people of Bhand and Zardari castes, according to APP.

Read more: ‘PPP, PML-N playing against each other for ‘self-interests,’ FM

“I strongly condemn the killing of 6 people, including a policeman, by influential people of PPP,” said Qureshi in his message on Twitter.

“The perpetrators of this tragic incident should be brought to justice as soon as possible.”

“Tehreek-e-Insaf stands with the oppressed people of Sindh. Soon, the forces, supporting oppression and injustice, will be defeated,” he added.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter’s President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi had expressed disappointment over the Nawabshah killings

The PTI’s provincial chief had alleged that the people were being killed by the Zardari mafia, according to a PTI Sindh’s communiqué.

He had said that a Station House Officer (SHO) Hameed Khoso had also been killed in the incident, and asked why police did not take action in the wake of SHO’s killing.

Read more: PPP doesn’t believe in deals but the power of people: Bilawal Bhutto

Zaidi said that the people of the province knew who was behind the incident. The people of the province would have to stand against the mafia, he added.

