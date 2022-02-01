Nawaz recommended to not travel before angioplasty, says medical report presented to LHC

LAHORE: A fresh medical report of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif has been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) by his lawyer, stating that due to the coronavirus pandemic, his client has become a “high-risk patient” for death and travel to Pakistan could prove fatal.

“Given the current Covid-19 crisis in the world, he (Nawaz) should, by all means, avoid travelling and/or visiting public places like airports. In my opinion, until he gets coronary angiography he should also stay in proximity to the facilities he has been getting his treatment until the Covid-19. His co-morbidities make him a “high risk candidate” for death, respiratory failure, read a three-page report by Washington-based doctor Fayaz Shawl, having expertise in diagnostic & interventional cardiovascular medicine, after examining Sharif in London.

The doctor suggested that during his recent evaluation, Sharif was found under a lot of stress and if he returns to Pakistan without undergoing a definitive treatment in London, the stress of living again in solitary confinement as well as loss of a partner can further compromise his cardiac status. His return to solitary confinement may develop what we call “Takotsubo syndrome” due to this stressful environment with devastating consequences.

It has been stated in the report that any further solitary confinement for a prolonged period will have a negative effect towards Nawaz Sharif’s health, both physically and psychologically. While in London during this Covid crisis, he has been managed medically and is under close surveillance. He has improved somewhat on medical therapy but more so due to not being in solitary confinement. Once Covid crisis is over he should then proceed with his coronary angiography and possible angioplasty or Redo coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) if intervention is not feasible.

“My opinion regarding his travel to Pakistan and its implications on his health remains the same as mentioned in my earlier medical reports. Until then, he should remain on medical treatment in London under the care of doctors with multiple specialities. Moreover, these facilities have provided him the best of care so far without further acute coronary syndromes which he had sustained before his arrival to London, giving his complex health issues,” Dr Shawl opined.

The report further said that since Nawaz has been in London he underwent extensive investigations that confirmed that he has significant ischemia in the distribution of his left circumflex artery. Doctor Shawl said he mentioned in his previous evaluation that Nawaz should undergo coronary angiography to assess his coronary anatomy so that an appropriate therapeutic modality could be recommended before he returns to Pakistan. In addition, pending his angiographic findings, he may need either complex coronary intervention or redo CABG. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this procedure has been on hold as are most of the patients who are in “high risk” category to contract Covid -19 infection.

He was further advised to have a healthy diet and exercise regularly. In addition, he was strongly advised to manage his stress to the maximum extent to avoid what happened during his imprisonment (had two episodes of NSTEMI due to stress).

“Until he undergoes angiography in London, I suggest he continues all current medications including higher additional doses of Ranolazine. In addition, I have recommended to Mr. Sharif to continue routine walks in the open field (less chances of contracting Covid -19) as well as stress free physical activity. I also recommend starting him on Inclisiran injections for his uncontrolled hyperlipidemia pending repeat lipid profile on current doses of Crestor 40mg daily. In addition, I was recently informed that since he started on Empagliflozin 10mg daily to manage his poorly controlled diabetes has led to the deterioration of his renal functions, thus needing to be addressed before his angiography, the report said.

He was doing fairly well until July 29, 2018, when, while in solitary confinement in Adiala Jail, he had NSTEMI manifested by raised troponin levels and required further medical management. Subsequently, in October 2019, he was found to be having Thrombocytopenia that was initially treated with IV IG and steroids and then switched to oral steroids. Again in October 2019, he was admitted with angina NSTEMI with elevated troponin while in Pakistan and was recommended DAPT once platelet counts in greater than 50. On December 23, 2019, a PET scan showed significant ischemia in the lateral wall, the report concluded.

Fawad Chaudhry calls medical report ‘fake’

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, raised questions over the credibility of the report by calling it fake. He said that the doctor presented as authority resides in the United States of America, while Nawaz is being treated in London, United Kingdom.

“Pakistan’s judicial system is being ridiculed by the report. Hope the courts take notice of it,” he said. “The report by a personal doctor says that Nawaz can travel only around Hyde Park area.”

Nawaz has only one option left – he has to give back the looted wealth to the people of Pakistan, he added.