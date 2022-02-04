Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:57 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Nawaz Sharif is also a Naya Pakistan Sehat Card Holder Now

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:57 pm
Naya Pakistan Sehat Card

Nawaz Sharif is also a Naya Pakistan Sehat Card Holder Now

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Friday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also a Pakistani citizen and his health card had been made too, but he was not present here, Bol news reported.

“If he comes back to Pakistan, he will also be provided the health card,” Yasmin Rashid said in a statement. About 30 per cent of the Punjab’s population had started using the card, she maintained.

She said an application was created for registering complaints related to the health card. She said the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) was trying to resolve all the complaints related to the card. The complaints were reviewed by the secretary health, she added.

The Punjab health minister said most of the people were paying taxes, so those paying taxes should be provided the health card.

On January 23, Dr Yasmin Rashid had ruled out the possibility of manipulation of clinical test reports of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif during his treatment at the Services Hospital.

She had said there was no possibility of manipulation of reports as the entire system was transparent and closely monitored by thorough professionals. At the time of his departure for London, the ex-PM was seriously ill, she had added.

“Former PM was shifted to the Services Hospital in critical condition. He was a dengue patient with multiple co-morbidities like cardiac, diabetes and high blood pressure.”

The minister had said a dengue patient could recover even if his platelets count went down as low as 2,000. “Nawaz didn’t bleed, even when his platelets count was critically low. There was only a mild bleeding from his gums,” she had said.

Read More

6 hours ago
Pakistan reports 6,377 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday recorded 6,377 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command...
6 hours ago
ECP orders expulsion of Gandapur from DI Khan for violating code of conduct

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered the forcible ‘ouster’ of federal...
6 hours ago
India replies to UN rights experts seeking explanation of Kashmiri activist’s arrest

GENEVA: After ignoring a series of joint communications from UN human experts...
8 hours ago
After 18th Amendment, provincial govts seized powers: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday said under...
8 hours ago
Pakistan, China ink framework agreement on industrial cooperation under CPEC

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Friday inked the Framework Agreement on Industrial...
9 hours ago
Security forces recover weapons, IEDs in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Ghulam Khan Khel...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Oo Antava
1 min ago
Watch Reema Lagoo sings Oo Antava in hilarious Aapke Hain Koun meme

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, posted a video on Twitter that is...
Public Holidays in 2022
7 mins ago
Complete List of Public Holidays in 2022

The Federal Government just announced a detailed list of all public and...
Haris Rauf
9 mins ago
Haris Rauf on mission of Test Debut after white-ball success 

Haris Rauf is on a mission to play his debut Test match...
12 mins ago
Nicki Minaj copies Adele: Watch Video

Have you ever seen a Queen impersonating another Queen? Well, that certainly...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600