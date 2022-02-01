NCOC launches door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

Addressing a news conference with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that under the first phase of the campaign, 55000 mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes for the next two months.

He said that 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Sharing data about vaccination so far, the minister said that 80 million people had been fully vaccinated while 10 million others received a single dose. He said 2.6 million people also received the booster dose.

Umar again stressed that the only way to stay safe from Covid-19 was vaccination.

He said that it had been noticed during the current fifth wave of Covid-19 that the people in the areas with a high vaccination rate had minor symptoms of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan urged people to welcome the mobile vaccination teams at homes, and get vaccinated.

He said the fully vaccinated people were also recommended to had a booster dose six months after their vaccination.

He said like the first two doses, the booster dose is also completely free.