Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:25 pm

NDMA issues rain, thunderstorm alert

KE temporarily turns off 340 feeders during rain for caution in Karachi

Image: AFP/File

The National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert about rain-wind and thunderstorms in the upper and central parts of the country expected from Thursday evening.

According to a press release of the authority, light to moderate rain-wind thunderstorms and snowfall are expected during the period in various parts of the country, said Radio Pakistan.

The NDMA has also issued instructions to respective provincial and district disaster management authorities and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property.

The fishermen community also has been advised to exercise caution and avoid going into the deep sea.

Read more: Punjab govt announces Rs0.8mn for each of 22 victims of Murree tragedy

The concerned departments have been asked to also ensure that tourists and visitors in the affected areas should also be warned about the weather forecast.

As unprecedented snowfall thawed at the popular Pakistan mountain resort in Murree last month, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22 fellow travellers in a frozen traffic jam.

The mountain-perch town — 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad — has long been a favourite for tourists, who swarmed to see vistas dusted with fresh snowfall this week. Roads were jammed with traffic from some 100,000 visitors when a blizzard dumped four feet (1.2 metres) of snow.

Stuck in their cars overnight, 22 people died from the cold or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes. Among them were 10 children.

