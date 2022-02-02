New accountability advisor Abbasi in Lahore to review high-profile cases

LAHORE: After several changes in sugar inquiry team including the investigation officers of Shahbaz Sharif and Jahangir Khan Tareen cases, the newly appointed Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Brig retd Musaddiq Abbasi is visiting FIA Lahore on Wednesday, Bol News has learnt.

This will be the first visit of the Advisor to FIA Lahore since he assumed the office in place of Shahzad Akbar who was dethroned from the accountability affairs after his failure to perform upto the expectation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Akbar remained the advisor for more than three years but he failed to successfully prosecute even a single accused in high-profile multi-billion money laundering cases.

According to sources, since assuming the office, Brig Abbasi has have held several formal and informal meetings with Director General FIA Sanaullah Abbasi to review the progress on high-profile cases under probe with the Agency at various Zones.

On Tuesday, Director General FIA Sanaullah Abbasi had issued transfer orders of several members of the sugar inquiry team including Assistant Director Ali Mardan Shah and Assistant Director Umaid Arshad Butt from FIA Lahore to FIA Sindh.

Shah and Butt both were the IOs in Shahbaz Sharif and Jahangir Khan Tareen cases respectively.

Similarly, other key members in the sugar inquiry team including Assistant Director Sheraz Umar and Assistant Director Rana Faisal have also been transferred from FIA Lahore Zone to FIA Sindh.

During his visit to Lahore, the Advisor will have a detail meeting with the head of sugar inquiry team and Director FIA Lahore Zone-I, DIG Dr Muhammad Rizwan to review the progress in the cases of Shahbaz Sharif and Jahangir Khan Tareen. The Advisor would also get a briefing about the challan (investigation report) submitted by the FIA into Rs 16 billion money laundering case of Shahbaz Sharif and his family.

Dr Rizwan, as per sources, would also brief the Adviser about ongoing inquiry against former DG FIA Bashir Memon for allegedly facilitating a fugitive in removing his name from Interpol’s Red Book list.

Moreover, Brig Abbasi would also be briefed about pending investigations into other high-profile cases of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Sitara Group of Industries, Broadsheeet, housing societies, etc at FIA Punjab.