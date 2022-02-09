Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 11:41 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

New Zealand convoy protesters vow to stay ‘as long as it takes’

AFP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 11:41 am
new zealand

WELLINGTON: New Zealand anti-vaccine mandate protesters faced off with police outside parliament Wednesday, as demonstrators camped inside the Wellington legislature’s grounds vowed to stay “as long as it takes”.

The protest, which began Tuesday as a copycat of a “Freedom Convoy” action by Canadian truckers, turned tense as about 100 police stood guard on the steps of parliament.

Many of the vehicles that jammed central Wellington’s streets the previous day had left by Wednesday, but a hardcore of several hundred protesters pitched tents and refused to leave.

Three were arrested after trying to breach the police line as supporters chanted “let them through” but officials said the event remained largely peaceful.

“Police will… continue to monitor activity recognising that people have a right to peaceful protest,” they said.

Aucklander Sel Currie said he had no plans to leave the capital.

Read more: New Zealand to reopen border in 5 stages from Feb. 27

“We’re here as long as it takes,” he said. “It feels very intimidatory here today, it feels like the police are trying to incite violence but it won’t come from us.”

A “Freedom Convoy” of truckers has gridlocked the Canadian capital Ottawa since late last month, prompting city authorities to declare a state of emergency.

New Zealand requires mandatory Covid vaccinations for people working in sectors such as health, law enforcement, education and defence, with those who refuse the jab facing the sack.

Proof of vaccination must also be shown to enter restaurants, sports events and religious services.

Read More

12 hours ago
Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures

KHARTOUM, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese security agents arrested Wednesday two leading...
12 hours ago
UK foreign minister in Russia with warning

MOSCOW, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in...
12 hours ago
Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 92 amid calls for aid

ANTANANARIVO, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai...
14 hours ago
Germany taps Greenpeace chief Morgan as first climate envoy

FRANKFURT, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - Germany's foreign minister on Wednesday unveiled former...
16 hours ago
Iran's top leader calls for countermeasures against Western media

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei...
16 hours ago
UN chief encouraged by Israeli-Palestinian engagement

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
3 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
3 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
7 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
14 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600