Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

06th Feb, 2022. 09:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

AFP News Agency

06th Feb, 2022. 09:00 am
New Zealand

WELLINGTON – An unmarried, pregnant journalist from New Zealand was offered refuge in Afghanistan when she was denied re-entry to her home country to give birth due to strict Covid-19 regulations, however, now, she has been offered a place by the government in her country.

Reporter Charlotte Bellis on February 1 said she would return to New Zealand next month to give birth to her daughter, after being granted a rare place in state-managed quarantine following a second request.

New Zealand’s borders have been closed for much of the last two years, as the country kept coronavirus at bay. Only 800 rooms per month are set aside for New Zealanders and visa holders who urgently need to return. “We are so excited to return home and to be surrounded by family and friends at such a special time,” Bellis said in a statement, thanking Kiwis for their support.

The 35-year-old’s case has underscored the plight of Kiwis stranded overseas by tough virus-related border controls, and heaped pressure on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government to ease restrictions.

“We are disappointed it had to come to this,” Afghanistan-based Bellis said.

Bellis was working for Al Jazeera in Kabul when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

She did not realise she was pregnant until she was at the media company’s headquarters in Doha, Qatar, where it is illegal to be pregnant and unmarried.

Bellis kept her pregnancy secret as she prepared to return to New Zealand, but was told she did not qualify for an exemption to return. Instead she called senior Taliban contacts and was told she could give birth there. “When the Taliban offers you — a pregnant, unmarried woman — safe haven, you know your situation is messed up,” she told the New Zealand Herald on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Bellis was given a quarantine slot after her circumstances were reviewed, not because of the intense publicity the case generated.

“Her case has been assessed, there is a place for her to be able to return to New Zealand and I urge her to take it up,” he told reporters.

Robertson said an announcement would be made on January 27 on reopening borders in New Zealand, which throughout the pandemic has recorded only 53 Covid-19 deaths in a population of five million.

Read More

3 mins ago
‘Tube’ seeks post-Covid cash

The pandemic, which left London’s transport system deserted for months on end,...
3 mins ago
Crime of apartheid exists in Israel

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Amnesty International labelled Israel an ‘apartheid’ state that treats...
3 mins ago
Students fear falling behind studies

MEXICO CITY - Nearly two years after the pandemic first shut her...
3 mins ago
Chinese technology giants looking to build metaverse

BEIJING - As “metaverse” became the buzzword of 2021, Chinese tech giants...
3 mins ago
N Korea’s latest test warns US

SEOUL - North Korea has conducted an unprecedented seven weapons tests so...
3 mins ago
Bangladesh probes mysterious zebra deaths in safari park

DHAKA - Bangladesh is investigating the mysterious deaths of nearly a dozen...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

marathon
28 seconds ago
Commissioner Karachi Marathon likely to feature 10,000 participants

As many as 10,000 people can run in the third edition of...
vaccination strategy
2 mins ago
Door-to-door vaccination strategy

KARACHI: At a time when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is...
Parizaad
2 mins ago
Parizaad – Good things come to those who wait! 

In the age of saas-bahu dramas, never-ending soaps, and illogical plays, having...
HBL
2 mins ago
HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Daraz have partnered to enable UnionPay...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600