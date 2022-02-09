Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Feb, 2022. 12:02 pm
New Zealand reports 204 new community cases of COVID-19

new zealand

WELLINGTON – New Zealand recorded 204 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 204 new community infections, 135 are in the largest city Auckland, 35 in Waikato, 11 in Bay of Plenty, eight in Northland, two in the Lakes and MidCentral regions each, three in Wellington, Hutt Valley and Canterbury each, and one in Taranaki and Nelson each, according to the ministry.

In addition, 46 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

The ministry urged the public to take their booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible. “With Omicron in New Zealand, one of the best things you can do is get your booster as soon as it is due.”

There are 16 COVID-19 patients being treated currently in New Zealand hospitals, with none in intensive care unit.

New Zealand has reported 18,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,671 cases in the current community outbreaks.

The country is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.  Enditem

 

