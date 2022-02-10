Nick Jonas makes a comeback on Social Media

Nick Jonas has been quiet on social media since becoming a parent. But he recently shared a TikTok video as he prepares for a ‘wonderful day.’

The 29-year-old musician recently shared a brief video of himself on Instagram, in which a voice asked him what he “woke up feeling like.” “Let’s make this a terrific day,” he answered. “Morning feeling,” he captioned the photo.

The Camp Rock actor can be seen enjoying his morning coffee wearing a white tee and a green T-shirt. With a background of his house.

On the 22nd of last month, the couple released a joint statement on social media announcing the new addition to their family.

They announced, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“As we focus on our family, we politely request privacy during this wonderful time.” Thank you very much,” it added.

