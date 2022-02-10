Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:16 pm
Nick Jonas makes a comeback on Social Media

Nick Jonas has been quiet on social media since becoming a parent. But he recently shared a TikTok video as he prepares for a ‘wonderful day.’

Read more: ‘Priyanka, Nick Jonas spent months making their home friendly for newborn’

The 29-year-old musician recently shared a brief video of himself on Instagram, in which a voice asked him what he “woke up feeling like.” “Let’s make this a terrific day,” he answered. “Morning feeling,” he captioned the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

The Camp Rock actor can be seen enjoying his morning coffee wearing a white tee and a green T-shirt. With a background of his house.

On the 22nd of last month, the couple released a joint statement on social media announcing the new addition to their family.

They announced, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

Read more: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sharing quality time with their munchkin

“As we focus on our family, we politely request privacy during this wonderful time.” Thank you very much,” it added.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

