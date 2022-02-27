Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

27th Feb, 2022. 09:37 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Nick Kyrgios comes in front to discuss dark past

The 26-year-old had suicidal thoughts, abused drugs, and self-harmed back in 2019

AFP News Agency

27th Feb, 2022. 09:37 am
australia
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Australia’s tennis star Nick Kyrgios, the former World no. 14, opened up about his mental health and a rough patch that he went through in 2019.

He revealed that he had suicidal thoughts, abused drugs and self-harmed during the dark period.

The controversial crowd-pleaser, who won the Australian Open doubles title last month, posted a lengthy message on Instagram late Thursday detailing his mental health issues.

He linked it to a photo from the 2019 Australian Open, where he pointed to marks on his arm.

“This was me 3 years ago at the Australian Open. Most would assume I was doing ok mentally or enjoying my life… it was one of my darkest periods,” said the 26-year-old.

“If you look closely, on my right arm you can see my self-harm. I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions.

He shed light on the difficulties he was going through in that rough patch of his life.

“I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family & friends. I felt as if I couldn’t talk or trust anyone.”

Kyrgios had a roller-coaster season leading up to the 2019 Australian Open and was frequently criticised for his on-court antics.

Supremely talented, he was also combustible and earned a reputation for outbursts and meltdowns on court.

He said on Instagram his descent into depression and suicidal thoughts were “a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones”.

Kyrgios added that he was now “proud to say I’ve completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything” and offered to help others who were struggling.

“I know that day to day life can seem extremely exhausting, impossible at times. I understand that you feel if you open up it may make you feel weak, or scared. I’m telling you right now, it’s OK, you are not alone,” he said.

“Please, don’t feel as if you are alone, if you feel as if you can’t talk to anyone, I’m here, reach out.”

Kyrgios, whose ranking has slumped to 137, is the latest in a series of high-profile athletes to speak publicly about their mental health, notably fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka.

The former world number one took a long break last year after a tearful third-round exit at the US Open in September — the culmination of a difficult period where she was plagued by doubt and said she suffered depression.

Read More

10 hours ago
Zhou all set to make history

Zhou Guanyu is all set to make history as he is inches...
10 hours ago
World Rugby engages Horrox as new women's chief

Sally Horrox has been appointed as World Rugby's director of women's rugby,...
10 hours ago
Major League Soccer’s 27th season underway

Major League Soccer’s 27th season is underway with expansion to 28 clubs...
10 hours ago
Jason Kenny calls time on cycling career 

Track cycling great Jason Kenny has announced his retirement, with Britain's most...
10 hours ago
Conte to assess his future at Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will assess his future at the troubled club...
10 hours ago
Arsenal keep final-four hopes alive

Arsenal kept their hopes alive of finishing into the top four teams...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sara Ali
3 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
4 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
6 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
14 mins ago
FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Adsence Ad 300X600