Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:22 pm
Nigerian artist uses her body as a canvas to create portraits

Oni Mary Ayomide, a talented makeup artist, uses a variety of mediums to express her talent around the world, Ayomide of Nigeria uses her body as the canvas. She prefers to use eyeliners, foundation, and other cosmetics instead of pencils and paint.

Ayomide stated while speaking to the media, “I don’t get all my paintings at once because sometimes, whenever I start to paint, I get to the nose or the eyes and I feel like this person doesn’t look like what I am about to paint so I clean it and start all over again. Sometimes I can try twothree times before I can get the particular painting I want to paint.

Read more: Viral: Amazing transformation of SRK and Kajol by Indian makeup artist

She added, “One of the challenges I face whenever I am doing this painting is my body, my body will start to ache me. I will feel pain all over my body, my shoulder, my waist, my neck.

Ayomide, also known as Anne Pella, is a photographer that specialises in celebrities and other notable people. Ayomide, who is based in Lagos, Nigeria, has approximately 7,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares her work.

