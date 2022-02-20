No-confidence motion against PM Imran: Zardari to meet Maulana Fazl on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is scheduled to meet Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari at the former’s residence on Monday, sources informed Bol News.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl leader will host a dinner for the former president where developments related to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be discussed.

The duo is expected to share their opinion on contacts with the opposition parties’ allies.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has maintained that the opposition would meet failure in its efforts to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government would not give any NRO to corrupt elements.

Speaking at a media talk, the PTI leader had said that the opposition was divided on whether to go for a fresh election or not. “The Pakistan Peoples Party doesn’t want elections right now,” he had said. “By going to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid they have buried their narrative of vote ko izzat do. Why did they go to our party allies who they believe came in power through rigged elections.”