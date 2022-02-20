Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 01:09 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

No-confidence motion against PM Imran: Zardari to meet Maulana Fazl on Monday

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 01:09 pm
Asif Zardari, Fazlur Rehman Agree To Maintain PDM Alliance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is scheduled to meet Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari at the former’s residence on Monday, sources informed Bol News.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl leader will host a dinner for the former president where developments related to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be discussed.

The duo is expected to share their opinion on contacts with the opposition parties’ allies.

Read more: PDM’s consensus on no-confidence motion against PM welcomed by PPP

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has maintained that the opposition would meet failure in its efforts to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government would not give any NRO to corrupt elements.

Read more: ‘Defending no-confidence motion is easier than getting vote of confidence’

Speaking at a media talk, the PTI leader had said that the opposition was divided on whether to go for a fresh election or not. “The Pakistan Peoples Party doesn’t want elections right now,” he had said. “By going to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid they have buried their narrative of vote ko izzat do. Why did they go to our party allies who they believe came in power through rigged elections.”

Read More

3 hours ago
Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area

KARACHI: An eight-member gang armed with modern weapons snatched valuables from more...
3 hours ago
Ex-Balochistan minister denies involvement in murder of three PTI workers

QUETTA: Former Finance minister of Balochistan Mir Mohammad Asim Kurd Gaillo has...
4 hours ago
PM Imran likely to visit MQM-P's Bahadurabad office after Russia visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit the provincial capital...
13 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz attends the wedding ceremony of PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq in Lahore

LAHORE: Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz attended the...
18 hours ago
Punjab police held 2700 for aerial firing, kite flying in 2022 so far

LAHORE: During the ongoing year, Punjab police have arrested 2,700 people across...
18 hours ago
Rawalpindi commissioner proposes hiring of officials for Ring Road

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Commissioner Captain (Retd) Noorul Amin Mengal has proposed to hire...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sarah & Falak share insights of their happy married life
19 mins ago
Sarah Khan reveals what she did to all the flowers given by hubby Falak

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are arguably one of the most adored...
39 mins ago
No one’s baseless allegations can harm PSL: Faisal Javed

In response to Tasmanian cricketer James Faulkner’s abruptly quitting the Pakistan Super...
Pakistan ranked least expensive country among 139 countries
40 mins ago
Pakistan ranked least expensive country among 139 countries

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin shared a cost of living index on...
1 hour ago
Opposition to fail in bringing no-confidence motion against PM: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the opposition would...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600