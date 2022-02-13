Not business as usual

The Pakistan People’s Party has ruled the Sindh province many times. It has been in power for 14 consecutive years, but it has never ruled the provincial capital, Karachi, which is stated to be the commercial hub of the country.

The PPP has been taunted by people from different walks of life as the only party which has governed the country and all of its provinces, but never got the majority vote in its own provincial capital.

The PPP is now girding its loins for the upcoming local government election campaign. The PPP wants to get a majority of seats to bring in its own mayor in Karachi. And the protests by political parties and the Supreme Court verdict on local government law have apparently provided the People’s Party with a playing field of its choice.

It is being said in inner PPP circles that the party will use the verdict in its favour because this is a directive from the court to empower the local government with administrative, financial, and political powers as envisaged in the constitution.

However, sources within the party say that the word empowerment is yet to be defined. The court has not elaborated on the word ‘empowerment.’ It is up to the Sindh Assembly to define that word and give powers to the local government accordingly.

The PPP has been holding a series of meetings at the provincial, district and union council levels to chalk out an effective strategy to get the people’s support in the local bodies elections. The PPP’s efforts, say observers, are as plain as day, and clearly indicate that the party is seriously planning to hold local government elections.

However, before the elections, the PPP is expected to draft the SLGA 2021 in line with the constitution under the Supreme Court orders and get these amendments approved in the Sindh Assembly. Afterwards, the PPP is likely to carry out delimitation.

The PPP is hopeful to get the seats from its traditional vote banks in Lyari, Kemari, Malir, Gadap and other areas. However, the major change in the PPP’s approach is to keep an eye on District Central from where it has never got a majority of seats. A PPP leader said, “We have already done the work on delimitation and now our focus is to get seats from District Central.”

Sources said that the PPP plans to bring in its senior leaders in the local bodies elections. The appointment of ex-Senator Masroor Ahsan as the PPP President, District Central, is cited as an example of this. The former Senator will take part in the local bodies elections.

The PPP is also planning to take cosmetic measures to attract the people’s attention and sympathy. Deputy Secretary Information of the PPP Karachi Division, Asif Khan, told Bol News, “We are shortlisting all the places where a patchwork of roads is needed. We want to uplift the area and a budget has been allocated for this purpose. We will also repair the broken water and sewerage lines and the broken patchwork of roads where needed.”

He continued, “We are especially focusing on District Central. We are considering introducing as candidates those who live in that constituency.” For example, he said, in the past, N.D Khan would contest from Landhi even though he lived in Clifton. Now the party had changed its strategy, and a candidate will contest from the area where he or she lives.

The PPP has also been establishing people-to-people contacts at the micro level in almost all city neighbourhoods to assess the problems of those areas so that the party can solve them. For instance, open manholes are an issue. “We are planning to buy manhole covers and not from government funds. This is not a big deal. As and when a complaint is received, our workers will go there and cover the manhole. By doing this small work, we can gain people’s support in that area,” said Asif Khan.

Sources disclosed that the PPP was also planning to seek the support of anti-MQM-P parties such as the Pak Sarzameen Party, a breakaway faction of the MQM. The PPP recently signed an agreement with the PSP and accepted its demands to amend the SLGA 2021. Similarly, the PPP also accepted the demands of the Jamat-e-Islami with regard to SLGA 2021. And after negotiations, the JI ended its month-long protest sit-in last month.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah also visited the JI office, which was a clear signal that the PPP may seek the support of the JI in the upcoming elections. However, JI Deputy Secretary Information, Sohaib Ahmed said, “Our doors are open for all. We are ready to talk to all political parties with regard to the upcoming local bodies elections.”

A source in the JI said that their party had learned from past elections, and it had devised a flexible policy for the local bodies elections. Said Sohail Ahmed, “We will not become an ally of any party. It will depend from area to area, and if needed, we will support or may make seat adjustments in a few particular constituencies. However, it is too early to say anything certain about this now.”

Sources said the PPP might make an alliance or seat adjustment with the JI or other political parties to get the maximum number of seats in the local bodies elections. They contend the PPP will make every move to seek the support of the people in general, and in District Central in particular, as its leadership is determined to have its own mayor — a long-standing dream of the party.