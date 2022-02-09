District and Sessions Judge Karachi South on Wednesday issues notice to SSP Complaint Cell on MQM plea seeking registration of a murder case against Sindh chief minister. Image: File

District and Sessions Judge Karachi South on Wednesday issued notice to the SSP Complaint Cell of Sindh Police on an application of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders seeking registration of a murder case against the Sindh chief minister and Sindh police chief for injuring its leaders and causing the death of an activist during a protest against the local government law on January 26.

Judge Munawar Ali Lodhi directed the SSP to submit a report in this regard on February 15.

MQM-P lawmakers Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Muhammad Hussain Khan jointly moved an application under Section 221-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) citing refusal by the Civil Lines police to lodge a murder case against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh police chief.

They said that with the prior permission of the deputy commission concerned for holding a rally, the party leaders and workers from different areas gathered near the Chief Minister House, where they staged a protest in a peaceful manner until 6:00 pm when suddenly the policemen started abusing and beating protestors including aged people, women and children with sticks and lobbed tear-gas shells on them.

They alleged that dozens of people including MNA Kishwar Zehra, MPAs Sadaqat Hussain, Rabia Majid Khatoon, Rana Ansar and workers received injuries as a result of baton charge and tear-gas shelling while the police also confiscated their vehicles.

A worker, Muhammad Aslam, had died while two others Rabia Baji and Muhamad Hanif had sustained serious injuries, they added.

The applicants stated that the Civil Lines police station was approached by the legal heirs of the injured and the deceased for registration of an FIR on charges of murder of an MQM-P worker and injuring others on the directions of the Sindh chief minister but the officials there refused to receive their complaint.

The court was pleaded to issue directions to the DIG-South, SSP-South and Station House Officer of Civil Lines police station to record statements of the applicants and register an FIR against the Sindh CM and IG Police as well as the police high-ups involved in act of terrorism.