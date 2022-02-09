Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 08:31 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Registration of murder case against Murad: Notice issued to SSP complaint cell on MQM plea

Staff Reporter BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 08:31 pm

District and Sessions Judge Karachi South on Wednesday issues notice to SSP Complaint Cell on MQM plea seeking registration of a murder case against Sindh chief minister. Image: File

District and Sessions Judge Karachi South on Wednesday issued notice to the SSP Complaint Cell of Sindh Police on an application of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders seeking registration of a murder case against the Sindh chief minister and Sindh police chief for injuring its leaders and causing the death of an activist during a protest against the local government law on January 26.

Read more: Bilawal vows to oust PTI govt at every cost

Judge Munawar Ali Lodhi directed the SSP to submit a report in this regard on February 15.

MQM-P lawmakers Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Muhammad Hussain Khan jointly moved an application under Section 221-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) citing refusal by the Civil Lines police to lodge a murder case against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh police chief.

They said that with the prior permission of the deputy commission concerned for holding a rally, the party leaders and workers from different areas gathered near the Chief Minister House, where they staged a protest in a peaceful manner until 6:00 pm when suddenly the policemen started abusing and beating protestors including aged people, women and children with sticks and lobbed tear-gas shells on them.

They alleged that dozens of people including MNA Kishwar Zehra, MPAs Sadaqat Hussain, Rabia Majid Khatoon, Rana Ansar and workers received injuries as a result of baton charge and tear-gas shelling while the police also confiscated their vehicles.

A worker, Muhammad Aslam, had died while two others Rabia Baji and Muhamad Hanif had sustained serious injuries, they added.

The applicants stated that the Civil Lines police station was approached by the legal heirs of the injured and the deceased for registration of an FIR on charges of murder of an MQM-P worker and injuring others on the directions of the Sindh chief minister but the officials there refused to receive their complaint.

Read more: Presidential system is against basic structure of Constitution, rules LHC

The court was pleaded to issue directions to the DIG-South, SSP-South and Station House Officer of Civil Lines police station to record statements of the applicants and register an FIR against the Sindh CM and IG Police as well as the police high-ups involved in act of terrorism.

Read More

1 hour ago
Bilawal vows to oust PTI govt at every cost

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that they would...
2 hours ago
China highly appreciates PM Imran's presence in Beijing Olympics ceremony

China on Wednesday highly appreciated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s attendance at...
4 hours ago
Hindutva cowardice exposed as RSS goons heckle at hijab-clad girl in India

ISLAMABAD: The cowardice of Hindutvavadis exposed in Narendra Modi’s India as a...
6 hours ago
World should raise voice against mistreatment of Indian Muslims: Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said...
6 hours ago
Mirpurkhas rape case: SHC summons DIG, SSP on Feb 15

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Wednesday...
6 hours ago
Judicial magistrate issues bailable arrest warrant for singer Meesha Shafi

LAHORE: Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrant...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
15 mins ago
Princess Margaret had nightmares of Queen Elizabeth II disapproving her

Princess Margaret, who died in 1997, was claimed to suffer nightmares about...
Chocolate Day
17 mins ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day”

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
Vietnamese military receives 2nd batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from PLA
21 mins ago
Vietnamese military receives 2nd batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from PLA

HANOI, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense has...
27 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live – Galaxy S22 Updates and Tab S8 series

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live – Galaxy S22 Updates and Tab S8...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600