Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 11:33 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

NZC calls of T20I series against Australia

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 11:33 am
nzc

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called oof the T20I series against Australia scheduled to begin next month. The board added that the decision was taken due to strict Covid-19 border controls.

NZC chief David White said a government decision to push back plans to open the border forced the cancellation of the three-match series, slated to take place in Napier on March 17, 18 and 20.

“At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria,” White said.

“However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series.”

New Zealand has some of the strictest border regulations in the world, including a 10-day hotel quarantine for all foreign visitors.

Between late February and October, it expects to gradually transition to self-isolation for vaccinated entrants, but the shift will not be implemented in time for Australia’s players to avoid hotel quarantine.

Read More

9 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
12 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
13 hours ago
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant 'Lala Darbar' | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom,...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
3 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
3 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
8 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
14 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600