Of innovation & tradition

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu — regarded as a strategic thinker and planner among both his peers and juniors — belongs to the same proud tradition of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) where attaining excellence is mandatory and going beyond the call of duty comes as a second-nature.

Air Chief Sidhu took over the command of the PAF as its 23rd Chief of the Air Staff on March 19, 2021, and since then has been maintaining the delicate balance of taking the long-held golden traditions of the country’s fighting arm forward as well as pressing for change and innovation to foil the enemy designs and keep apace with times.

Before assuming the supreme leadership role of the PAF, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu in his long, distinguished career commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, an operational airbase and the Regional Air Command.

In his staff appointments, he served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirement & Development), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training-Officers) and Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Defence. He also served as Director-General Projects, Director General Air Force Strategic Command, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Air Defence) and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration) at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

A graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK, Sidhu has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) in recognition of his outstanding services.

Sidhu’s predecessor, Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, described Sidhu as “a sound professional with extraordinary leadership qualities.” and “an excellent human being.” He expressed his confidence that as Air Chief, Air Mashal Sidhu would take the PAF to new heights of excellence.

PAF – Building Ties

And indeed, since assuming the command Air Chief Sidhu, while concentrating on maintaining the operational preparedness and excellence of the PAF, has also been working to build, strengthen and expand strategic ties with the Air Forces of friendly countries. In the very first 10 days of his tenure, he invited the Royal Saudi Air Force and the United States Air Force to participate in the multinational air exercise named “ACES Meet 2021-1.” Bahrain, Egypt and Jordanian air forces were also invited as observers. The purpose of the drill was to refine tactics, enhance the combat potential of the PAF and consolidate interoperability among the participating air forces in an integrated environment, based on various perceived operational scenarios.

In another six months, the PAF under Air Chief Marshal’s leadership organised another multinational air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-2.” Pakistan Air Force and Turkish Air Force participated actively in the exercise, while the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan air forces were invited as observers.

While explaining the rationale of the exercise, Air Chief Sidhu said that “ACES Meet is unique as participating air forces bring along a vast experience of combat operations — whether in counterterrorism or composite flying domains.”

He said that the existing global security scenario, coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare, calls for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and Turkey.

The Exercise ACES Meet 2021-2 involved the participation of modern fighter jets and support elements from the PAF and the TurAF.

Pakistan Air Force under his leadership has been regularly conducting similar operational exercises with friendly countries to remain abreast of challenges and response strategies in the contemporary threat environment.

The PAF has not just been restricted to home for the multinational exercises; in July, the PAF actively participated in a multinational air exercise in Turkey named “Anatolian Eagle-2021.”

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu himself visited the site to review the exercise and said that “such exercises contribute immensely in achieving greater synergy and cooperation amongst friendly forces.” This exercise featured participation from air Forces of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Qatar. The PAF contingent comprised of JF-17 Thunder aircraft along with personnel from various PAF units and squadrons.

A Feat

Pakistan Air Force achieved one of its greatest feet under Air Chief Sidhu’s leadership when Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra formally handed over three Pakistan-build JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigerian Air Force. During the graceful ceremony — held at Nigerian air base, Makudri to mark the 57th anniversary of Nigerian Air Force on May 21, 2021 — Nigerian Minister of Defence Maj Gen (Rtd) Bashir Magashi expressed his gratitude to Pakistan and PAF for the sustained bilateral cooperation and partnership. Referring to the new induction, he said, “we are happy and excited about the addition of JF-17 fighter aircraft from Pakistan”.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu also believes in strengthening intra-military coordination. Soon after his appointment, he met the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. The Air Chief lauded various indigenous projects being undertaken by Pakistan Navy in recent years, which have transformed it into a potent force. The Chief of the Naval Staff acknowledged PAF’s support to the Pakistan Navy in strengthening the maritime defence of the country. Various matters pertaining to regional security and mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting. Both the Services Chiefs reiterated to further augment the existing synergy between the two services and take it to new heights. Such steps would definitely play a pivotal role in dealing with threats at multiple fronts.

National leadership

On Jan 12, 2022, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu met Prime Minister Imran Khan who hailed the efforts of the Pakistan Air Force in maintaining peace in the country. Prime Minister showed a confidence in the progress of Pakistan Air Force. Professional matters pertaining to air defence of the country were discussed in the meeting. PAF chief calls on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on March 23, 2022. The Army Chief congratulated Air Chief Sidhu on assuming the command and expressed hope that Air Force under him would reach new heights.

Balochistan

In his interaction with the participants of the National Security Workshop, Balochistan, the Air Chief said that the prosperity of Pakistan greatly depends upon the development of Balochistan. He said that PAF along with other state institutions were taking all the necessary measures to bring the youth from Balochistan into the country’s mainstream.

His proactive approach, in understanding the role of Cyber Security for future warfare led Pakistan to inaugurate its first-ever National Cyber Security Academy at the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Cyber Warfare & Security 2021 (ICCWS 2021) at PAF Complex, Islamabad. According to him, “PAF is evolving to cater for the technological intensity and innovation in future air warfare.”

Cyber Domain

Chief of the Air Staff’s vision on evolving the Cyber domain has defined PAF’s role in contributing to Cyber Security objectives under National Cyber Security Policy 2021. PAF has worked closely with academia to strengthen HR talent and R&D efforts in the Cyber domain. Through effective industry-academia linkages supported by comprehensive R&D setups, PAF would transform into an effective, ubiquitous and highly responsive Cyber Force.

Rescue Operations

Under his leadership, PAF has been the front-runner in rescue operations whenever the country faces a disaster or natural calamity. Whether in carrying out the rescue and relief operations at Murree and Galyat after snowstorm, where PAF personnel rescued and shifted more than 100 persons, including women and children at PAF Bases Kalabagh and Lower Topa to undertaking sorties for provision of relief goods in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, where PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted 131,887 pounds of goods comprising of dry ration, mineral water, medicines, blankets and tents in the calamity hit areas – PAF always responded to the call of duty.

As PAF has embarked on the journey of its transformation into the “Next Generation Air Force – 2047”, the current leadership is laying down its foundation to ensure the country’s great leap forward in to the new era. The implementation of this vision requires focus, innovation and relentless pursuance in the years and decades to come. PAF for sure has a right man in command to push the wheel forward into a new direction.