Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:59 pm
One killed, three injured in Dera Murad Jamali grenade attack

Unknown assailants throw a hand grenade near a bus, leaving one dead and three injured in Nasirabad District on Tuesday.- Image: File

One man was killed and three others were injured in a hand grenade attack nearby a Bus Stop in Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad District, Balochistan on Tuesday.

Read more: Govt increased salary of FC, Rangers by 15pct, says Imran Khan

According to Bol News TV, the police confirmed that unknown assailants threw a hand grenade near a bus, which arrived from Jacobabad at a Bus Stop in Dera Murad Jamali, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

The dead and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

The dead, who is said to be a hawker, was identified as Dildar Ali while the injured as Imdad Ali, Ghulam Murtaza and Panjhal Buksh.

Read more: Two traffic policemen among 17 injured in Jaffarabad hand grenade attack

The police cordoned off the area and started the investigation.

