One soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Panjgur and Naushki attacks
One soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan on Wednesday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
ISPR in tweet said that terrorists had attempted to attack security forces camps at two location – Panjgur and Naushki – late Wednesday evening.
Both attacks were successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists, it added.
In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter security forces camp from two locations. However, timely response by troops foiled terrorist attempts. During the intense change of fire, one soldier was martyred. However, terrorists managed to flee away while their casualties are being ascertained.
In Naushki, terrorist attempted to enter the FC camp which was promptly responded. Four terrorists were killed. Intermittent firing is continuing till filing this report
