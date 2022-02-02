Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:27 am

One soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Panjgur and Naushki attacks

One soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Panjgur and Naushki attacks . Image: File

One soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan on Wednesday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Read more: 4 soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

ISPR in tweet said that terrorists had attempted to attack security forces camps at two location – Panjgur and Naushki – late Wednesday evening.

Both attacks were successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists, it added.

In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter security forces camp from two locations. However, timely response by troops foiled terrorist attempts. During the intense change of fire, one soldier was martyred. However, terrorists managed to flee away while their casualties are being ascertained.

Read more: Imperative to assist Afghanistan for regional peace, stability: COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

In Naushki, terrorist attempted to enter the FC camp which was promptly responded. Four terrorists were killed. Intermittent firing is continuing till filing this report

