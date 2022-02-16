Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 02:12 pm
Opposition hit out at government on massive hike in oil prices

Staff Reporter BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 02:12 pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Left) and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif (Right). Image: File

The leaders of the opposition parties on Wednesday hit out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after a massive surge in oil prices.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal have issued statements against ‘oil bomb’ that has taken the oil prices to historic high.

In a statement issued, the PPP chairman said that compressed natural gas (CNG) stations have already been closed for three months, and doubted that an increase in oil prices will further raise inflation and food prices.

Read more: ‘PM Imran not upset with my political meetings but with destruction of country’

He said that [Prime Minister] Imran Khan has intensified the bombardment of inflation on the people.

He added that the increase in oil prices by the selected government is always as big as a mountain, but there is never even a slight decrease. “When the prices in the world market go up, the price of oil in Pakistan goes up. But when the prices go down in the world, they remain the same in Pakistan,” Bilawal crticised.

PPP chairman added that the long march starting from February 27 will take into account every robbery in the pockets of the people, adding that the days of the puppet circus are over.

In a tweet, PML-N president also lashed out at the government for dropping an ‘oil bomb’.

“The present govt is the most insensitive, heartless & cruel. By exploding the oil bomb on the people, it is snatching their right to live,” he wrote.

Read more: Petrol price increased by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs159.86

Meanwhile, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has also rejected the increase of Rs12 in petroleum prices.

He said, “The government has not been reducing the poverty but it has been removing the poor. The inept rulers have made the people’s lives difficult.”

He said the people have now lost hope in the incumbent government.

