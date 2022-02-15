Opposition in contact with everyone to send govt home, says Hamza

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz announced on Tuesday that the opposition was in contact with everyone in a bid to send the current government home.

Speaking to the media today, he reiterated that the opposition’s goal was only one, to send the current government home.

رابطے سب کے ساتھ ہیں کیونکہ حدف ایک ہی ہے کہ عمران نیازی کو انشاءاللہ گھر جانا ہے.اپوزیشن لیڈر ہنجاب اسمبلی حمزہ شہباز شریف pic.twitter.com/QmsDn7vwt4 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 15, 2022

When a reporter asked about PML-N’s contacts with the estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Hamza said that his party and the opposition were in consultations with everyone.

“[Our] contacts are with everyone as our goal is one, which is that with God’s willing, Imran Niazi will go home,” the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly told the reporter.

“The opposition will be successful in toppling this government, Allah’s willing.”

Last Sunday, the PML-N had also approached government ally PML-Q after years, seeking support in sending the government packing.

Earlier today, President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif had claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not upset with his political meetings but with the destruction of the country.

Read more: ‘PM Imran not upset with my political meetings but with destruction of country’

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he said that how the current government was borrowing loans was unprecedented.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is not upset with my political meetings but with the destruction of the country and rising inflation and unemployment.”

“The current government is rife with corruption scandals. In the history of Pakistan, inflation has never increased as much as it has now,” said the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.