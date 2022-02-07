National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has told the 12th meeting of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group that over 200 trade related issues had been resolved in less than 6 months and both sides were fully cooperating to settle all trade matters in an amicable manner.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser presided over the meeting in Islamabad on Monday.

The National Security Adviser also brief the committee regarding the progress made to resolve trade related issues with Afghanistan under Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Cell.

Proposal of barter trade with Afghanistan, visa facilitation and creation of investment friendly environment was discussed besides other trade and connectivity related matters.

Speaking on this occasion, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has emphasized on promoting trade and connectivity with neighboring countries without compromising on national security.

The members of Executive committee of Pak- Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group shared a number of concerns and recommendations to improve trade and boost people to people contacts.

The NA speaker and other committee members lauded the efforts and stressed that both Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group and Afghanistan Inter Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) should work in liaison to increase trade with neighbouring countries particularly Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Executive Committee of the Pak-Afghan Friendship Group and institutional stakeholders from all relevant ministries.