Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 03:08 pm
‘Over 40million families to get free treatment up to Rs1m with National Health Card’

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib talking to media persons at Dogar House. Image: Radio Pakistan

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that with the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, more than 40 million families will be able to get free treatment up to Rs1 million with National Health Card.

In a tweet on Friday, he said 180 million people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar would get benefit from this facility.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Islamabad.

Under the scheme, all families of Islamabad, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar will be provided free medical treatment at government and private hospitals.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the scheme, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Pakistan was the only country in the world to introduce such a unique ambitious program for providing free health facilities to its citizens.

He had said that through this card people cannot only get free treatment in government hospitals but also in private ones of their choice.

