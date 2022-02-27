Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 11:15 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

PAF releases song to pay tribute to Operation Swift Retort heroes

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 11:15 am

Image: Screengrab from PAF video

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Pakistan Air Force has released a song to pay tribute to the heroes of the Operation Swift Retort.

The song is sung by renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga, whereas it has been directed by director Zohaib Qazi.

The song pays tribute to the military officers of Pakistan, who made a new history of bravery in the air battle against enemy on February 27, 2019.

Read more: Operation Swift Retort testament to professionalism of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

The media wing of Pakistan military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said February 27 marked the third anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ when Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure.

The ISPR said achievements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pak Navy and resounding response at the line of control by Pakistan Army were testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland.

On February 27, 2019, the PAF had shot down two Indian planes for violating Pakistan’s airspace and arrested an Indian pilot Abhinandan.

The government of Pakistan had later released a video of the arrested pilot of the downed Indian Air Force plane, in which he had described himself as a wing commander, Abhinandan, of the IAF with his service number.

Twitterati are celebrating the historical event in which Pakistan overpoweringly beat India in dogfight. This day is also known as the Surprise Day.

Read More

3 hours ago
Deadlock persists among oppositon leaders on no-confidence motion, claims Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid said on Sunday that there persists...
4 hours ago
‘We've come to hold PPP accountable for its 15-year governance in Sindh’

SHIKARPUR: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on...
4 hours ago
FM Qureshi slams India for double standard in UNSC voting against Ukraine attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday slammed India for its hypocrisy...
4 hours ago
Today is day of complete revival of Int’l cricket in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said 'today is...
5 hours ago
PPP long march: Bilawal announces to attack government after reaching Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will...
6 hours ago
Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Retired Major General Noel Israel Khokhar on Sunday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sara Ali
3 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
5 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
6 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
14 mins ago
FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Adsence Ad 300X600