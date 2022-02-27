Pak-Afghan border reopened at Chaman

Pak-Afghan border between Chaman and Spin Buldak, which had closed after armed clashes between Pakistani troops and Afghan Taliban forces last week, reopens on Sunday morning. Image: File

Pak-Afghan border between Chaman and Spin Buldak, which had closed after armed clashes between Pakistani troops and Afghan Taliban forces last week, was opened on Sunday morning.

The border authorities of both sides -after agreeing reopening of the border have removed all hurdles including big cemented boulders and wire from the friendship gate after successful talks in Kandahar.

A delegation of local Ulema headed by tribal elder Molvi Faizullah Nourzai visited Kandahar on Saturday and held detailed negotiations with the Governor of Kandahar Yousef Wafa and other authorities concerned of the Taliban government.

After long discussion and talks which continued for several hours both sides agreed to open the border from both sides.

“Our negotiation remained successful with the Afghan Governor and other officials concerned and they agreed to reopen the border,” Mufti Qasim, a spokesman for the Ulema delegation said, adding they had conveyed the goodwill message of Pakistani authorities to the Governor and other Taliban officials.

He said that direct and indirect contacts from both sides helped reducing tension in the border areas of both sides and it would further reduce after a flag meeting between the commanders of both the countries, which is expected in a couple of days in Chaman to resolve the issues which caused last week clashes.

He said the Ulema delegation conveyed the goodwill message of Pakistani authorities to Afghan Taliban officials and the Governor in the meeting. “Both sides regretted the clashes which caused human losses from both sides,” Mufti said.

After opening the border movement of tracks carrying Afghan transit trade goods and import export items started which had struck up at both sides of the border due to border clashes.

A large number of people who struck up at both sides of the border also crossed into Afghanistan and Pakistan along with their families after completing immigration formalities. With the opening of border the hundreds of daily wages laborers have also reached at the border and started loading and unloading goods from the trucks and other vehicles in Chaman,” Imran Khan Kakar, a former Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, adding that restoring trade was necessary as Afghanistan was already facing food, medicine and other basic items now a day.