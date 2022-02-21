Pak-India Indus Water Commission annual session to commence on March 1

The annual session of the Pakistan-India Indus Water Commission will be held from March 1 to 3 in Islamabad, reported Bol news.

A delegation from India will visit Pakistan to attend the annual meeting that was previously scheduled for January but postponed at the request of India.

The 10-member Indian delegation headed by Pradeep Kumar Saxena will reach Pakistan through Wagah Border and it is the first time that three female officers have also been included.

Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah will head the Pakistani delegation that will raise objections on 9 Indian-built dams.

Of the dams that Pakistan will object to, three are being built on the Chenab and six on the Indus.

Under the Indus Water Treaty that was signed in 1960 between the two, the commission is scheduled to meet at least once a year.

The last session was held on March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi, India.

Under the Indus Water Treaty, about 33 million acre-feet (MAF) of water from the eastern rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi has been given to India.

Approximately 135 million acre-feet (MAF) of Kashmir’s western rivers Sindh, Jhelum, and Chenab have been allotted to Pakistan.

Pakistan is in the position to raise objections to the design of hydropower projects to be built by India as the country is not allowed to store water of western rivers Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.