Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule, Match, Time, Date, and Venue

Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have revealed the schedule for Australia's men's cricket team's three-test, three-ODI, and one T20I tour of Pakistan in 2022.

The tour will begin and end in Rawalpindi, with the first Test scheduled for March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches scheduled for March 29 to April 5.

The two cricket boards have also agreed that Australia’s Test team will finish their isolation in Australia before travelling to Islamabad on a chartered plane on February 27. They will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after one-day room isolation.

Following their isolation in Australia, Australia’s white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on March 24. Following a one-day isolation period upon arrival, they will join the rest of the team and proceed to Islamabad for the inaugural ODI on March 29 in Rawalpindi.

The Tests will be part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, from which the top eight teams, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule

Team Match Time Date Venue Pak vs Aus 1st Test 10:00 AM 4th - 8th Mar Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pak vs Aus 2nd Test 10:00 AM 12th - 16th Mar National Stadium, Karachi Pak vs Aus 3rd Test 10:00 AM 21st - 25th Mar Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pak vs Aus 1st ODI 10:00 AM 29th Mar Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pak vs Aus 2nd ODI 10:00 AM 31st Mar Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pak vs Aus 3rd ODI 10:00 AM 2nd Apr Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pak vs Aus Only T20I 03:00 PM 5th Apr Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

