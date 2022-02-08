Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:24 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PAK VS AUS: ‘going away to Pakistan is pretty special,’ says Usman Khawaja

PAK VS AUS: Usman Khawaja, Australia's left-handed batter, has expressed excitement about the upcoming visit to Pakistan, which will be his first in 24 years. In 1998, a team led by Mark Taylor visited Pakistan.

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:24 am
Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja. © 60 Minutes Australia YouTube

PAK VS AUS: Usman Khawaja, Australia’s left-handed batter, has expressed excitement about the upcoming visit to Pakistan, which will be his first in 24 years. In 1998, a team led by Mark Taylor visited Pakistan.

Khawaja, who struck centuries in both innings of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, recently stated that every game of cricket is significant, but the Pakistan visit is special. Khawaja stated that he was born in Pakistan and that the country hasn’t had cricket for a long time.

“Any tour for Australia is great, but going away to Pakistan is pretty special because I was born there, but also because they haven’t had cricket for so long”, Pakistan-born Australia batter said.

It’s worth noting that Usman Khawaja will be playing for Australia in the much-anticipated series against Pakistan.

The full-fledged series will begin on March 4, with the first Test taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

At Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, the number one Test team will play three Tests, the same number of ODIs, and one T20 International match.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

9 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
12 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
13 hours ago
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant 'Lala Darbar' | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom,...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
4 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
4 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
8 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
15 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600