Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:52 pm
PAK VS AUS: Michael Clarke dissatisfied with Australia’s Test squad selection

PAK VS AUS: After being dropped during the Ashes, former Australia captain Michael Clarke has questioned Marcus Harris' selection for Australia's Test tour to Pakistan in March.

Michael Clarke

Marcus Harris was dropped for the Hobart Test, according to Fox Cricket, after averaging 25.29 in 14 games.

Harris, on the other hand, has been named to Cricket Australia (CA) Test team as a back-up to David Warner and Usman Khawaja.

When speculations began to circulate that Harris would be joining the squad hours before the announcement, Michael Clarke expressed his displeasure with the choice.

“Where is he going to bat?” Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast. “You’re not going to open with him. Khawaja is going to.

“You’re only going to take one spare batsman. You’re not going to take an opening batter as your spare batter, that makes no sense to me at all.”

The selectors will use Khawaja’s versatility to bat anywhere inside the top six as a basis for this selection, according to Clarke.

If Khawaja is the No. 1 candidate to open, the selectors should have gone with another middle-order alternative rather than another opener, according to the former captain.

“If Uzzie is opening the batting now, I’d be selecting my spare batter as someone very good against spin bowling,” Clarke said.

