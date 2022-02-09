The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of the coaching panel for the historic home series against Australia.

The PCB stated that Saqlain Mushtaq will continue his duties as the head coach of the national team for another calendar year. He has served as an acting head coach for the Green Shirts during the ICC T20 World Cup, series against Bangladesh and for the T20Is against West Indies.

The board further announced that the former Australian pacer Shaun Tait will assume the duties as the bowling coach and former Pakistani legend Mohammad Yousuf as the batting coach for the upcoming home series against the Kangaroos.

Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (trainer/strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Emmad Ahmed Hameed (media and digital manager), Col (retd) Usman Anwari (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

PCB, CA announces Test squads

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs and only T20I.

Both sides have announced the squads for the tour.

Pakistan squad:

Pakistan squad for Test series against Australia announced #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/j4O93DhbjR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 9, 2022

Australia squad:

Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan! 🔒 The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. pic.twitter.com/7RM0HwKygq — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 7, 2022

Revised schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the revised schedule for Australia’s tour of Pakistan.